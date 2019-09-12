Kano’s Computer Kit is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 at a low of $61 (24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kano Computer Kit (2018 Edition) for $60.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in July and ties the Amazon all-time low. Kano’s Computer Kit is based around a Raspberry Pi 3 and includes just about everything you need to assemble your own computer. While the focus of the kit is learn coding skills, it also lets you browse the web, play plenty of games, and more. Note: shipping is delayed about a week at Amazon, though you can still lock-in the discounted price today. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 475 customers. More below.

Kano Computer Kit features:

Let your child build and code a real machine with this Kano computer kit. Its Raspberry Pi 3 board with a quad-core Cortex processor and 1GB of RAM provides smooth operation, and the included wireless keyboard lets kids type codes and play the games they built. This complete Kano computer kit includes an 8GB SD card for external data storage.

