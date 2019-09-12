IK Multimedia, purveyor of some of the best budget-friendly music gear out there, is introducing its new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards today. Known as the iRig Keys 2 series, the new controllers have been built upon the technology found in the previous generation models with updated compatibility, a fresh new design and more. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Last we heard from IK Multimedia; its new Brian May Mac/iOS AmpliTube bundle was making its debut. Before that, we went hands-on with its iRig Micro mini guitar amp and the budget-friendly analog/PCM UNO Drum machine.

New Mac/iOS MIDI Keyboards from IK:

But today it’s all about the new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards. They are compatible with Mac as well as iOS — the MFi (Made For iPhone) controllers can connect “directly to iPhone/iPad and most Android models.” The included audio output is especially notable for those using a newer iPhone as you can directly connect speakers or headphones to your setup. The new controllers are also quite versatile when it comes to power. A USB connection to your recording device, USB power supply, or a USB battery pack will do the trick.

iRig Keys 2 series includes two models: a Pro option with 37-full sized keys and the iRig Keys 2 with 37-mini keys. In other words, one is tailored towards more accomplished users looking for full-sized keys, whereas the other is great for backpack musicians and tight spaces. These new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards also feature a refreshed look and design with rounded corners, a sleek black finish and red accents.

Specs:

On both models, you’re looking at 3 octaves of velocity-sensitive keys and a series of customizable on-board physical controls. Those include a mod wheel, pitch bend, octave switchers, four assignable knobs and more. The new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards also sport MIDI inputs and outputs this time which will enable you to sync them up with external gear like the UNO Synth.

The new iRig Keys 2 series MIDI keyboard controllers are available now direct from IK Multimedia starting from $129.99 shipped. The Pro model jumps up to $149.99.

9to5toys’ Take:

While there isn’t anything overly special about these controllers, sometimes that’s all you need. There’s no need to spend a fortune on a keyboard with loads of controls you don’t plan on setting up and customizing. And that’s where IK’s new Mac/iOS MIDI keyboards shine. They are basic, look great, and carry quite an affordable price tag. On top of that, IK is also throwing in a collection of software with thousands of sounds across both Mac and iOS setups.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!