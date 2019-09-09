Add Z-Wave to a ceiling fan with GE’s $38 Enbrighten Smart Switch (24% off)

Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control In-Wall Switch for $37.80 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s price cut saves you 24% and is a new Amazon low for 2019. With fall weather just around the corner, odds are you’ll be switching off the AC in favor of ceiling fans. Bring GE’s Enbrighten Smart Fan Control into the picture and integrate fans into your Z-Wave Plus smart home. This in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 130 customers.

Those in the Z-Wave ecosystem looking to control other appliances can alternatively pick up GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug for $31. This is great for pairing with a fan to cool off, as well as lamps and more. Or if you’re looking to make the jump into a Z-Wave setup, definitely be sure to check out our guide on getting started with the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave plus wireless smart Fan speed control switch. The one-of-a-kind Fan switch easily replaces any standard in-wall switch and enables wireless control of ceiling fans anywhere in the world, at any time of the day. It also features a three-speed control system, integrated LED indicator light and requires in-wall installation with hardwired connections for full control from smartphones, tablets, pcs and Z-Wave enabled wireless remotes. Take control of your home with GE Z-Wave smart controls.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!