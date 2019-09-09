ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Smart Robotic Vacuum gets a 25% discount to $150

Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 shipped when code 50ECOVACS has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 25% discount and brings the price down to match our previous mention. Cut vacuuming out of your weekly chore list with the DEEBOT N79S. This robotic vacuum handles the mess for you and features a 120-minute runtime. Plus with smartphone as well as Alexa control, you’ll be able to effortlessly start cleaning sessions. Over 4,600 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

For comparison, even robotic vacuums which lack the smart functionality, like the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, sell for $140. So for just $10 more, you can add-in voice controls and more.

Don’t forget that iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Robo Vacuum has received a $329 discount and is still at a new all-time low.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed.

