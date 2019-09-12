Play classic games on an open-source console with GameShell: $143 (Orig. $199)

If you purchase one of the big consoles, you can expect to pay $50 for every game. But with the GameShell Kit, you get access to classic titles and brand new games that don’t cost a dime. Right now, this open-source portable console is just $142.99 (Orig. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

This Kickstarter smash hit is the ultimate cheat code for gamers on a budget. The kit comes in five parts, which you can assemble in minutes. The completed console runs Linux on a quad-core CPU, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity built in.

You can run a vast selection of games on your GameShell. The console supports PICO 8, LOVE2D, PyGame, Phaser.io, and Libretro, meaning you can enjoy classic titles from Atari, GB, GBA, NES, MAME, MD, and PS1.

In addition, the GameShell supports any titles built with C, Python, Lua, or LISP. This opens up a world of indie games, including any you can build yourself. You can play on the integrated display or hook up the GameShell to any HDMI display.

Worth $199, GameShell Kit is now $142.99 with a choice of three colors: white, red, and yellow.

