When it comes to streaming and recording hardware, Blackmagic’s offerings in many ways, are the gold standard. This means that its equipment is typically reserved for those with deeper wallets than your average streamer. With Blackmagic ATEM Mini, the company aims to deliver multi-camera production capabilities to streamers and vloggers with more modest means.

Blackmagic ATEM Mini: A cost-conscious multi-camera switch

Blackmagic’s new upcoming piece of hardware sets out to make presentations and livestreams more capable without breaking the bank. Equipped with four HDMI inputs, Blackmagic ATEM Mini can quickly switch between four cameras, consoles, PCs, and more. It also features two microphone inputs, making it very simple to cycle between two presenters.

To output what’s being captured, ATEM Mini comes with a USB-C port that when connected to a PC or Mac, will recognized it as a standard webcam. Large buttons with clear descriptions span along the top should make operation once through the initial learning curve.

Despite the fact that 4K has gained a lot of traction over the past couple years, Blackmagic ATEM Mini tops out at a 1080p resolution. While disappointing, 1080p content can sometimes turn out quite nicely when shooting with dedicated cameras and rendering the finished product at a high bitrate.

“The new ATEM Mini is a perfect example of the spirit of Blackmagic Design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It looks like an easy to use low cost live production switcher, however it has professional broadcast features hidden inside so customers won’t be creatively limited and using their creativity they can use it the exact same way all as high end switchers found in the broadcast television industry.”

Pricing and availability

Blackmagic ATEM Mini will hit the market sometime in November 2019. It will be priced at $295, a fraction of what would typically be spend on the company’s higher-end ATEM Production Switcher. The product will be targeted at YouTubers and businesses that rely on Skype presentations.

9to5Toys’ Take

When looking at top-notch video content, shooting from multiple camera angles is common and often expected. With Blackmagic ATEM Mini, picking up high-quality hardware with support for on-the-fly multi-camera switching will soon be within reach for more content creators.

With YouTube being such a competitive landscape, it’s not farfetched to consider that Blackmagic ATEM Mini could end up being a hit. A sleek appearance, affordable price, and companion software that works with both Mac and Windows should make it an attractive piece of hardware for streamers and vloggers alike.

