Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Drop 10W Qi Charging Pad $51, more

- Sep. 13th 2019 10:28 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $50.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $60 at Amazon, today’s price cut is not only the first discount we’ve seen in 2019, but also the lowest in well over a year. Native Union pairs its trademark silicone tread design with aircraft grade aluminum for a more stylish charging experience. Perfect for your desk or nightstand, this one outputs 10W of power for topping off your handset. It also includes a 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live without the premium design, Anker’s 10W Qi Charging Pad is just $11 right now at Amazon.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Scosche Strikeline Lightning Aux Cable: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
  • Aukey 60W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $32 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
    • w/ code GIG5PDY8     
  • mophie Charge Force 10W QI Charge Pad: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon  
  • Aukey 5000mAh Mini USB-C Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code ANPXPICM 

Dock your iPhone or Qi device on this convenient 10W Native Union Drop wireless charger. It’s compatible with most phone cases, and its nonslip silicone tread prevents overheating and ensures stability. Recharge this Native Union Drop wireless charger from a distant power source via the included 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable.

Other wireless chargers can generate too much heat, pausing charging to your device to lower operating temperature. DROP wireless charger’s silicone tread design not only keeps your device in place but also prevents overheating for optimum charging speed.

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
