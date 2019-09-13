Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Drop 10W Qi Charging Pad $51, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $50.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $60 at Amazon, today’s price cut is not only the first discount we’ve seen in 2019, but also the lowest in well over a year. Native Union pairs its trademark silicone tread design with aircraft grade aluminum for a more stylish charging experience. Perfect for your desk or nightstand, this one outputs 10W of power for topping off your handset. It also includes a 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you can live without the premium design, Anker’s 10W Qi Charging Pad is just $11 right now at Amazon.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Dock your iPhone or Qi device on this convenient 10W Native Union Drop wireless charger. It’s compatible with most phone cases, and its nonslip silicone tread prevents overheating and ensures stability. Recharge this Native Union Drop wireless charger from a distant power source via the included 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable. Other wireless chargers can generate too much heat, pausing charging to your device to lower operating temperature. DROP wireless charger’s silicone tread design not only keeps your device in place but also prevents overheating for optimum charging speed.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!