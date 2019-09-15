Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t even shipping yet, and the deals are already starting to roll in. Amazon is now taking $50 off various GPS + Cellular models. A few listings have extra savings with an on-page coupon and GPS-only configurations are $15 off in some instances. This is the first discount we’ve tracked to date and a rather unprecedented move by Amazon. Ships September 20th.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Prefer Apple Watch Series 4? Those models are currently on sale by up to $100 off. And be sure to use your savings from today’s markdowns towards a new Watch band like this leather model.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

LTE and UMTS, Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, S5 with 64-bit dual-core processo,r W3 Apple wireless chip, Barometric altimeter, Capacity 32GB, Optical heart sensor, Electrical heart sensor, Improved accelerometer up to 32 g‑forces, Improved gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display with Force Touch (1000 nits), Digital Crown with haptic feedback, Louder speaker, Ion-X strengthened glass, Sapphire crystal and ceramic back, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, Up to 18 hours of battery life, Water resistant 50 meters, watchOS 5.

