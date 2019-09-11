Apple Watch Series 4 heavily discounted today, new Series 3 pricing from $199

Yesterday’s Keynote address in Cupertino delivered new hardware including Apple Watch Series 5. As expected, the previous-generation was discontinued and Series 3 was officially reduced in price at authorized retailers. Today, Amazon is adjusting to the new lineup by clearing out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $70 off while B&H is offering aggressive discounts on Series 3 models. The $199 price tag detailed in yesterday’s event is also now being reflected at Amazon and other retailers as well. Each of today’s prices above are a match or better of our mentions over the last few months with both cellular and GPS models available across the board. Simply click through the on-page listings to find your preferred band and configuration combo.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!