Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST delivers room-filling sound, Alexa, more at $100 off

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker in a variety of styles for $149.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy right now as well. Normally selling for $250, like you’ll find at B&H and UE direct, that’s good for a 40% discount, is a new Amazon low and the second best we’ve seen at any retailer to date. Staples to the UE speaker lineup like 360-degree sound, water resistance and more enter with MEGABLAST. This speaker also touts Wi-Fi connectivity alongside Bluetooth, which allows you to take advantage of built-in Alexa, and more. MEGABLAST can also be paired with up to seven other UE speakers to create a more immersive audio experience. Enjoy 16 hours of playback per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 635 customers.

Dive into the Ultimate Ears speaker game for less by picking up the UE BLAST Portable Speaker on sale for $69 instead. You’ll still benefit from the Alexa capabilities, but without the enhanced audio array and other premium features.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST features:

Play your favorite music with this Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST wireless speaker. It lets you make voice commands via Amazon Alexa within its 330-foot Wi-Fi range, and Bluetooth connectivity lets it pair with up to eight compatible devices. This rugged, water-resistant Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST wireless speaker withstands drops from up to 3 feet high.

