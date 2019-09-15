Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST delivers room-filling sound, Alexa, more at $100 off

- Sep. 15th 2019 9:45 am ET

Get this deal
$250 $150
0

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker in a variety of styles for $149.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy right now as well. Normally selling for $250, like you’ll find at B&H and UE direct, that’s good for a 40% discount, is a new Amazon low and the second best we’ve seen at any retailer to date. Staples to the UE speaker lineup like 360-degree sound, water resistance and more enter with MEGABLAST. This speaker also touts Wi-Fi connectivity alongside Bluetooth, which allows you to take advantage of built-in Alexa, and more. MEGABLAST can also be paired with up to seven other UE speakers to create a more immersive audio experience. Enjoy 16 hours of playback per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 635 customers.

Dive into the Ultimate Ears speaker game for less by picking up the UE BLAST Portable Speaker on sale for $69 instead. You’ll still benefit from the Alexa capabilities, but without the enhanced audio array and other premium features.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST features:

Play your favorite music with this Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST wireless speaker. It lets you make voice commands via Amazon Alexa within its 330-foot Wi-Fi range, and Bluetooth connectivity lets it pair with up to eight compatible devices. This rugged, water-resistant Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST wireless speaker withstands drops from up to 3 feet high.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$250 $150

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go