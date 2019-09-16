Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Severed, Lost Portal CCG, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Parashoot Stan, Dwelp, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Lost Portal CCG, Cubasis 2, Severed and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Parashoot Stan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dwelp: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: HyperBowl: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitbit to Apple Health Sync: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Daggerhood: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

