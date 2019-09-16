Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Severed, Lost Portal CCG, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Parashoot Stan, Dwelp, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Lost Portal CCG, Cubasis 2, Severed and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Parashoot Stan: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Dwelp: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)
iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: HyperBowl: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Fitbit to Apple Health Sync: $6 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, Contra Collection $10, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Daggerhood: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $5 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!