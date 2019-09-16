Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, Contra Collection $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this RPG meets Minecraft-style title is now at the best price we can find and one of the lowest we have tracked. On top of battling monsters and questing across various islands, players have to gather resources in order to craft weapons, buildings and entire towns as well. Head below for deals on titles like Contra Anniversary Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered and many more.

