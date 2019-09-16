Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45, Contra Collection $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this RPG meets Minecraft-style title is now at the best price we can find and one of the lowest we have tracked. On top of battling monsters and questing across various islands, players have to gather resources in order to craft weapons, buildings and entire towns as well. Head below for deals on titles like Contra Anniversary Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered and many more.
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Infamous: Second Son $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Little Big Planet 3 $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $32.50 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Judgment $39 (Reg. $60) | PSN
- Just Cause 4 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Final Fantasy X/X2 Remaster Switch $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Days Gone $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Xbox from $16 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Resident Evil 2 $36 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Celeste $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Bomberman R $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
