Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 40% off Bulova watches to elevate your wardrobe

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select styles of Bulova watches. A standout from this sale is the Bulova Men’s Stainless Steel Dress Watch for $82.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $105, that’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in six months. This watch is perfect for everyday wear and can easily be dressed up or down. It’s also water resistant up to 99-ft. and it has a stainless steel case that’s durable. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 600 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Bulova Men’s Bracelet Stainless Steel Black Watch that’s marked down to $135.99. Regularly priced at $160, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in three months. This watch is timeless to wear for years to come and it features luxurious silver details that will elevate your look. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 170 reviews.

Bulova’s Stainless Steel Dress Watch features:

From the Classic Collection. Silver patterned dial. Calendar. Stainless steel case. Black leather strap. Water resistant to 30 meters.

The black leather band is textured for detail and stays comfortable and secure with a traditional buckle clasp.

This Bulova timepiece has precision three-hand Japanese quartz movement.

A sub-dial at three o’clock shows the date.

It is presented in a black gift box and is water resistant to 99 feet (30 meters).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!