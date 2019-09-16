Though we experienced the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight alpha a few weeks ago, this past weekend PlayStation 4 players got to give the multiplayer experience a whirl. I spent several hours in the various game modes of Modern Warfare’s multiplayer offering. Here’s our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta.

Nomad Base Station

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta review

When I first downloaded the game, I was super stoked to jump into Team Deathmatch and Domination However, you couldn’t just pick a single game mode to play. At first, Infinity Ward made it so you couldn’t filter game modes so you were stuck on a playlist shuffle between TDM, TDM 20, Domination, and Domination 20. However, later on in the beta, Infinity Ward opened it up for playlist filtering, allowing you to choose what game mode you played.

The gun selection and customization is amazing

The gun selection in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is actually pretty incredible. The starting classes were fairly decent, as well, to my surprise. After you reach level four (which is fairly easy), you’ll be able to enter Create a Class. Here, you’re presented with a slightly new take on an age-old classic.

You first presented with a list of different gun categories like normal, with the ability to go into a new gunsmith mode where you choose what attachments each one has. In gunsmith mode, you don’t see al available attachments right off the bat. It will show you the first few unlocks you can achieve and then as you unlock each item the next levels are displayed.

The customization offers a more in-depth experience this time around giving players the ability to add different muzzle, under-barrel, laser, and many other attachments and perks. There are also several familiar perks available that Modern Warfare players of old will recognize. Also, there are several kill streaks back that will bring back quite a bit of nostalgia for those returning to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer beta brings familiar gameplay, all-new gunplay

The gameplay of Modern Warfare is much like many other qualities in the past, but the gunplay, however, is much different than we’ve seen before. You’ll experience many new things by switching guns from full auto, to burst, to single shot. Weapons also take on a new ability by showing you what type of ammunition they use and allowing you to choose a more powerful round at a slower rate of fire, or a less powerful round that shoots much faster. While other Call of Duty games have had something similar to this, they’ve never really shown us the exact type of round that each weapon with fire.

Aiming has also taken on a new role, as it offers a better experience than in the past, giving you multiple ways of aiming through either lasers or sites. There’s also increased hip fire accuracy and different perks that you can use while aiming around corners. Mounting weapons is also a new thing in this version of Call of Duty, as you can mount to the side of a door frame, the side of a window, or even just on the ground. You can even use this to peek through a door, which can be very useful if you need a flash-bang a room without alerting the enemy to your presence.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer beta offers new game modes

While we’re seeing the return of familiar game modes like Headquarters, Team Deathmatch, and Domination, there are also several all-new game modes that we’ve never seen before. Realism mode is just that, it acts as if it’s real life. You won’t see if you hit somebody with a grenade you through, and there are no hit markers when you’re spraying bullets. There’s also NVG mode where you play at night. Unlike other night maps and previous call of duty, this is a completely new experience. You’re given a set of night vision goggles that you have to strategically put on and take off depending on where you are on the map. In some areas, you might be able to see fine without your goggles, but another’s you’re lost in total darkness. Make sure that your strategic about when you remove or put them on, however, because it does take a few seconds leaving you vulnerable to enemy fire.

Upcoming cross-platform beta

Starting this Thursday, those who pre-ordered on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC will be able to play with each other. This is an all-new feature for quality, and one not seen in many games prior. Each player will be able to go against anybody on any platform or single out to only play against those on their platform. On Saturday, the Beta will open up to all, even those who have not pre-ordered.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!