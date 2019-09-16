Cole Haan is now launching a new collaboration for fall with the help of fashion brand Rodarte. The new line debuts an array of shoes and bag that are all very unique. Laura and Kate Mulleavy are the two sisters behind Rodarte, and have put their spin on each item. The pieces in this line are very trendy for fall and feature pops of color-blocking, snakeskin, and spikes. Prices in the line range from $190 to $358, however each piece was designed to be able to take you from work, to dinner or everyday errands. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Cole Haan x Rodarte collection.

“We wanted to collaborate with Cole Haan because they are such an innovative company that really values the same things we do in terms of design and pushing the boundaries of what is expected in the landscape of fashion. We were really impressed by the level of innovation that Cole Haan infuses into their product in order to deliver unparalleled comfort,” notes Laura Mulleavy, co-founding designer of Rodarte.

Cole Haan x Rodarte Shoes

Looking for a shoe that will provide comfort and style? The Cole Haan Rodarte Slip-On Sneaker is a great option. This style features three layers of cushioning for a comfortable fit and it has stretch for a natural stride. Its slip-on design adds convenience and these shoes will look great with jeans, dresses, skirts, or leggings alike. They’re available in three color options and are priced at $190.

If you’re searching to elevate a look, the Colorblock Pumps are a standout. These shoes will add a pop to any outfit and they come in three color options. It’s full of details including leather, lace, and gold hardware. The pumps are very lightweight, cushioned and have a medium height heel for easy walking. Each pair is priced at $200.

New Fall Handbags

Finally, fall is a great time to update your handbag, and the pieces in this collection are a must-have. You can not go wrong with a tote bag and the Soft Satchel is great for work, date nights, and more. This bag is available in four fun color options, has unique spiking and has a spacious interior. It also has two straps for convenient carrying options. This satchel is priced at $358 and will surely be carried for years to come.

Which piece from the new collection from Cole Haan x Rodarte line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Coach Originals collection that brings back vintage pieces for this fall.

