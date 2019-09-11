COACH is going back to basics with 45 items that are now called Originals. Each of the bags were made to be timeless and were recreated with modern touches. Prices start at $250 and range up to $2,000. These vintage-inspired bags will be used in your wardrobe for years to come and all of the color options are neutral. Find our top picks below.

“The Coach Originals idea was born from the inspiration of the spring collection, and they both explore our heritage in an unexpected, contemporary and irreverent way,” Vevers said of his spring 2020 runway show and the pop-up store. “They are directly connected.”

COACH Originals Crossbody Bags

Crossbody bags are an ideal way to hold all of your essentials while keeping your hands free. One of our favorites from the COACH Originals line is the Turnlock Flap Pouch. It’s priced at $350 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This leather crossbody is based on an envelope-style Coach design from 1993. It features an adjustable strap for convenient carrying and can easily fit your phone, cash and essentials.

Another crossbody style that stood out in this collection is the Dinky option. It’s priced at $295 and has a sleek look. This bag is a great option for date nights, everyday errands, and more. Designed to look like the bag from 1980’s, this style is a classic.

COACH Originals Satchels

Satchels are versatile for work events, casual outings, or everyday errands. The Willis Top Handle Bag offers a vintage appeal with a modern color block design. This bag is a little pricey at $495, however it can be carried two ways and has elegant details. The Willis style was inspired by the iconic Coach silhouette introduced in the 1990s. Plus, it’s available in two fun color options.

COACH Shoulder Bags

Finally, the Duffle Shoulder Bag is our favorite piece from this collection. This style features a buttery soft leather that look luxurious. It has a large tassel zipper and an adjustable shoulder strap. The Duffle is actually one of COACH’s original styles from 1971 and features a large interior to fit all of your essentials and interior pockets for easy organization. This bag is priced at $450 and will be used for years to come.

Be sure to pre-order your favorite bag today, all of which will be available on September 21st. Let me know in the comments which option you’re most anticipating. Also, be sure to check out The North Face’s new Eco-Friednly ThermBall Line in our guide here.

