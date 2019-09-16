PowerA’s Wired Switch Controller is a must-have for Zelda fans: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Plus Zelda-themed Controller for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $25 like you’ll find at GameStop and Target, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price and matches the Amazon all-time low. Officially-licensed by Nintendo, this controller sports a Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired design complete with gold accenting, a Hylian Crest, and more. It’s an affordable way to expand the co-op experience of your Switch. Plus, a detachable ten-foot cable makes for convenient storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 410 customers.

Those who can live without the slick Zelda design can save just a bit more by opting for HORI’s Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller at $17.50. This model has the same traditional gamepad and corded design, all while still carrying the official Nintendo seal of approval. So if the featured deal doesn’t do anything for you, this is a solid alternative.

PowerA Switch Wired Zelda Controller features:

Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action

Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout

Metallic D pad

Detachable 10feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

