Save 33% on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 on sale for $349

- Sep. 16th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

Best Buy offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/64GB for $399 shipped for My Best Buy members (it’s free to sign up). Normally selling for $599, it just dropped to $426 at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more entry-level option will be right at home with Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 at $150. You’ll be giving up the larger display with stylus support, ditching the 64GB of storage for 16GB and halving the built-in RAM. But at a notable discount compared to the featured deal, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great way to save even further. 

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Samsung

Samsung
Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go