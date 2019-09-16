Save 33% on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 on sale for $349

Best Buy offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/64GB for $399 shipped for My Best Buy members (it’s free to sign up). Normally selling for $599, it just dropped to $426 at Amazon and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more entry-level option will be right at home with Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 at $150. You’ll be giving up the larger display with stylus support, ditching the 64GB of storage for 16GB and halving the built-in RAM. But at a notable discount compared to the featured deal, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great way to save even further.

S amsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.

