PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers can save $94 on Sennheiser’s Professional Headset

Amazon offers the Sennheiser GSP 600 Professional Gaming Headset for $155.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for $9 more. Typically $250, today’s price cut is good for a 38% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sennheiser’s GSP 600 headset sports a closed back acoustic form-factor and the signature German engineered design that you’ll find across the company’s non-gaming headphones. Whether you have a PS4, Xbox One, or PC at the center of your gaming rig, this headset will be compatible. Lastly, a noise cancelling, broadcast-quality microphone makes the cut for clear in-game communication. Over 180 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

On the more affordable side of Sennheiser’s gaming headphone lineup, you’ll find the GSP 300 Closed Back Headset for $79.95 at Amazon. This option won’t have the same high-end audio performance as the featured deal, but you’ll still enjoy PS4, Xbox One and PC compatibility.

Sennheiser Professional Gaming Headset features:

The GSP 600 delivers sound quality serious gamers expect. Sennheiser’s German-engineered transducers provide a smooth frequency response with exceptional detail, dynamics and extended bass response. A broadcast quality noise-cancelling microphone provides crystal clear in-game chat. The volume control is located on the earcup for intuitive use. Ergonomic ear pads help the closed-back GSP 600 block out ambient noise so you can focus on the game. A new earcup hinge system combined with an innovative adjustable headband allows variable clamping pressure on the head.

