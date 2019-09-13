Upgrade to Sennheiser headphones at $50 off: HD 599 or 4.50 Bluetooth at $130

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphones for $129.95 shipped. Regularly $180, they go for nearly as much at Walmart with similar models currently on sale for over $180 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of some very limited YMMV deals and the Prime Day price. The premium, audiophile-grade headphones feature an open back design and a frequency response range from 12 to 38,500 Hz. In other words, they might not be ideal out in public where everyone will hear your music, but are great for those who take their at-home listening sessions seriously. You’re looking at 50 Ohm transducers as well as a padded headband with “luxurious extra large ear pads”. Includes a pair of detachable cables: 3-meter 1/4-inch and a 1.2-meter with a 3.55mm jack. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 250 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted a similar deal on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $129.95 shipped. Regularly $200, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of Prime Day and some extremely limited offers elsewhere. Along with the 2-year warranty, they feature Bluetooth 4.0, 19 hours of playback per charge and an audio cable for legacy connections. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers.

We also have Bluedio’s T7 Bluetooth headphones for $28 (Reg. $40) and the Anker Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for $40. But whatever you do, make sure you go check out Grado’s limited run White Headphones that will only be available in 2019.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Open Back Headphones:

Premium around ear, audiophile grade open back headphones; Frequency response: 12 to 38,500 Hertz

Proprietary Sennheiser 38 millimeters, 50 ohm transducers deliver exceptional clarity, detail and dynamics

Angel transducers Inside the ear cups Channel sound directly into your ears improving special realism

Padded headband and luxurious Extra Large size ear pads provide comfort for long listening sessions

