Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz 10-Foot MFi Nylon Lightning Cable $10, more

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,400+) via Amazon offers its Ten-Foot MFi Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $9.99 Prime shipped when code XCENTZ236 has been used at checkout. Normally selling for $16, it just dropped to $12.50 today. Now the additional promo code knocks off an extra $2.50, saving you a total of 37% and marking a new all-time low. Adding a ten-foot Lightning cable into your charging arsenal makes it easy to stay powered up no matter where you are. It’s great for charging an iPhone while you use it in bed, or on the couch. The braided nylon exterior has a 30,000-bend rating, ensuring it’s built to last. Over 155 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

  • OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Zendure 45W USB-C PD 20100mAh Power Bank: $44 (Reg. $70) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 18W USB-C PD Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code INGAU36Y  
  • AINOPE MagneticCar Mount: $4 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code J27N59FM

Each cable contains an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with iPhone, iPad, iPod. Ensure complete safety and Last 2 YEARS longer than others. (Apple MFi Website: mfi. apple/MFi Web /get APS . action, please search brand “Xcentz” or model number “CA-83012”)

Metal aluminium alloy connectors and bulletproof braided nylon to improve durability and reduce fraying. 10X stronger than others—can withstand over 30, 000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds (80KG). Designed in California, premium aluminium alloy makes this item look high end. Best option to purchasing more of these cables for yourself and as gifts.

