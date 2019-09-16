New iPhones ship this week, pick up the latest AirPods from $134 shipped

Nationwide Distributors via Rakuten offers Apple’s latest AirPods with Charging Case for $133.99 shipped when promo code NWD24 is applied during checkout. You’ll need to be signed into a Rakuten account to apply this code. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 and Amazon is currently charging $145. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case model is now on sale for $170 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Ditch the price tag and go with Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. They cost significantly less and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget, Powerbeats Pro is currently on sale for $200 as well. That’s a 20% discount from the regular price and a match of the best we’ve seen.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

