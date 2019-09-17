A $20 discount brings Audio-Technica’s ATHM40x Monitor Headphones down to $79

- Sep. 17th 2019 9:22 am ET

$99 $79
Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones for $79 shipped. You’ll also find them at B&H for the same price. Down from $99, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. Audio-Technica’s headphones are based around dual 40mm drivers. These allow this pair of cans to accomplish “incredibly accurate sound monitoring across the entire frequency range.” The design is rounded out by a professional-grade earpad and headband for comfort during extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

Stick with the Audio-Technica branding and quality while saving even more by scoring the lower-end ATH-M20x Monitor Headphones at $49. You’ll be ditching the more premium audio array, but those just making their way into the professional music scene will find these to be solid entry-level cans.

Audio-Technica ATHM40x Headphones features:

The black ATH-M40x Monitor Headphones from Audio Technica are designed for use in studio tracking and mixing and well as for DJ monitoring applications. They feature 40mm Neodymium drivers with copper-clad aluminum voice coils tuned for a flat response. The headphones have a circumaural, around-the-ear design that provides sound isolation in loud environments. The ear cups on the ATH-M40x can be swiveled up to 90 degrees, allowing for single-ear monitoring.

