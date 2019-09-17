We are getting a brand new Bluetooth Casio watch today via a collaboration with the Gorillaz. In fact, Casio is introducing a pair of new time pieces in limited edition form adorned with the band’s iconography. While one is your usual G-Shock, the other sports some smarts with Bluetooth and app integration. Head below for everything and details on how to score one of them before they sell out tomorrow.

This marks the second time the Gorillaz and Casio have teamed up for limited edition timepieces. Although it is the first time we will see a Bluetooth Casio watch appear in the crossover collection.

Gorillaz Bluetooth Casio Watch

First up is the new Bluetooth Casio Gorillaz watch. Based on the classic DW-5600 G-Shock design, on top of a slew of Gorillaz-related visual choices, it will also sport Bluetooth. That, in turn, will allow the watch to connect with the Casio app, although the specific functionality is not quite entirely clear. Based on features from other models that connect with this app, chances are we will see things like the ability to activate and create timers, set international times and even monitor solar charging statistics.

The design of the Bluetooth-laden DW-5600 G-Shock Gorillaz watch is reminiscent of the band’s 2018 offering: The Now Now. Carrying the pink and blue aesthetics over from that album’s art, the watch also features engraved accents and additional insignia from the latest Gorillaz LP. It also comes in a collectible metal tin adorning “The Now Now” text and vibrant color blocking.

Gorillaz GA-2000 LE Model:

While it might not be a Bluetooth Casio Gorillaz watch, the second model in the lineup looks even nicer if you ask me. Sporting a military-like aesthetic, the second option is based on the Casio GA-2000 design and features a camouflage finish. This one also comes in its own collectible case and includes a more tame military green band alongside the camo option. Clearly, Casio has reached back to the debut Gorillaz album for visual inspiration here.

Releasing in limited edition tomorrow, both models will be listed at $186. You’ll be able to score one from G-Shock’s online store, over at Macy’s, or the G-Shock brick and mortar retail store in Soho, NYC. But if last year’s run is any indication, expect them to sell out very shortly after going live tomorrow.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The collaboration seems to be a little bit untimely considering the album the Bluetooth Casio Gorillaz watch is designed after came out nearly a year ago now. But nonetheless, we expect these time pieces to fly off the shelves. I can’t help but think these designs would be significantly more universal (and popular) had they just not said “Gorillaz” or “The Now Now” on them, but fans of both brands will certainly appreciate the timepieces.

