JBL Charge 4 delivers an IPX7 design + 20 hours of playback at $120 (20% off)

B&H currently offers the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors for $119.95 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer had been matched at Amazon, though it’s now selling for $130. You’ll also find that price at Best Buy and JBL direct. In total you’ll save 20% from the going rate and drop the price down to the lowest offer we’ve seen. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof design, JBL’s Charge 4 touts dual passive radiators to delivery “powerful, ear catching sound.” Whether the speaker tags along to your next tailgate or outdoor hangout, it’s ready for all-day use with 20 hours of playback per charge. Its 7500mAh battery can also charge your phone via a USB port. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 shoppers.

Save even more by opting for the previous generation JBL Charge 3 speaker instead. You’ll still enjoy the IPX7 design and 20 hours of playback, but for $20 less, will miss out on the improved sound quality and other premium features. In terms of the latter, one exclusion here is JBL’s Connect+ functionality, which allows you to sync Charge 4 with multiple speakers from the brand. But if pocketing the extra cash seems more appealing, then Charge 3 is a great budget-conscious buy.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!