Just in time for fall, Pottery Barn Teen launches a new line with fashion designer Rachel Zoe. She brings her luxurious style to Pottery Barn’s high-end materials to create a stunning collection. Whether you’re looking for bedding, furniture or decor, this collection has it all. The line features an array of different textures including shiny sequins, plush textures, and more. Pricing in this collection starts at just $49 and goes up to $400. Be sure to get your bedroom glamorous for fall with our top picks below.

Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn Bedding

Leopard is very on-trend for this fall, so why not incorporate into your bedding? The Rachel Zoe Glitter Leopard Sheets are a fantastic option. These sheets are available in sizes twin to queen and feature 100% cotton. This set will look great with a white comforter or mix and match prints for a unique look.

Another piece that is a must-have from this collection is the Rachel Zoe Zebra Stripe Metallic Throw. This will add a cozy element to any space whether you add it to your living or bedroom. Its neutral coloring will pair with almost any decor and its metallic details look luxurious. Best of all, it comes with a budget-friendly price tag of $69.

Furniture

One of my favorite pieces from this collection is the Amelia Desk. This style is very versatile to use as a functional desk, makeup station, study space, and more. I love the gold accents and it has a large drawer to store essentials. Amelia Desk also has a water-proof finish, so you won’t have to worry about spills. Best of all, it comes in two color options and is priced at $319. Also, be sure to pair this desk with the Gold Paige Acrylic Swivel Chair for a gorgeous look.

Finally, storing your jewelry can sometimes be complicated. However, with the Rachel Zoe Vanity Top Jewelry Organizer can keep it simple. This organizer features a rotating necklace hanger, earring bars, as well as a ring tray. It also has a fabric drawer to help prevent scratches to your beloved items. This style features an all white look with gold handles that looks very chic, as well. Be sure to pick one up for yourself or as a gift for $199.

Which piece from the Rachel Zoe x Pottery Barn collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Emily & Merritt and Pottery Barn Collection that offers cozy layers for fall.

