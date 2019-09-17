Viotek, a brand we’ve come to know quite well here at 9to5Toys, just updated its gaming monitors with new sizes and specs. You’ll find monitors compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC, and offering refresh rates up to 200Hz. Keep reading to find out more about Viotek’s new PC gaming monitors.

Nomad Base Station

Viotek’s curved gaming monitors offers up to a 200Hz refresh rate

If you want the ultimate gaming experience, then the GN35DA from Viotek is a curved UltraWide gaming monitor that offers a 200Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get a 1080p display, which gives you a 33-percent increase in horizontal screen real estate. I absolutely love my curved UltraWide, and couldn’t imagine not having it.

There’s also the GN32DA, which is a 32-inch 1500R curved screen. This display uses a 1440p panel and delivers a 144Hz refresh rate through AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync. You’ll receive a fully adjustable stand that lets you lift, tilt, and swivel the monitor to make sure you get the perfect viewing angle. But, if you’d rather mount it, a VESA pattern on the back allows you to make your setup even more custom.

Both of these monitors offer PIIP/PBP too allow multiple and simultaneous inputs, giving you the ultimate multitasking capabilities.

If you want an even wider field of view, then the GNV32CBO is a 32-inch UltraWide display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It offers a built-in backlight for added ambiance. Or, the GNV30CB offers a 30-inch UltraWide 1080p display for those wanting something a bit smaller.

For a compact form factor, Viotek has you covered

The GFV24C is perfect for those who have a little bit less space on their desk. It’s a 24-inch monitor that offers a 1080p screen with a 144Hs refresh rate, giving you quite a bit of power in a smaller, more compact design.

Both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD CreeSync take center stage

All GN and FD monitors will pack both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC to give you a near-perfect picture. This is perfect not only for PC gamers but with Xbox adding 120Hz FreeSync support to the One X, means that console gamers can experience higher frame rates for the first time ever.

Pricing and availability

The 32-inch 1440p monitor will run you $420, while the 35-inch 1080p 200Hz curved UltraWide will set you back $440. Going to the 32-inch 1440p curved, it’ll run you $275, and the 30-inch 144Hs Xbox-ready UltraWide will cost you $275 as well. The smaller 24-inch 144Hz display is available at a budget-friendly $165. However, all of those are MSRP and Viotek is currently offering introductory discounts on many of today’s announcements.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!