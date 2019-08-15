The USB-C standard is a great thing when companies use it to its full capabilities. One such capability is the fact that a single USB-C cable run from your MacBook or Windows machine can both power a display and send data to it, negating the need for a secondary power cable. I’ve used this setup personally with a portable USB-C monitor and absolutely love it. However, the options for USB-C monitors like this have been lacking for quite a while. VIOTEK just announced two new USB-C monitors as part of its LinQ lineup with pricing from $170. Both options are 1080p, 60Hz, and offer a 178-degree viewing angle thanks to the IPS panel.

VIOTEK’s LinQ USB-C monitor is a MacBook must for on-the-go work

Today, VIOTEK announced two new portable USB-C monitors, the LinQ and LinQ Touch. Both monitors feature two USB-C ports for display and external power (for passthrough-charging) as well as HDMI and a 3.5mm audio output. You’ll also find a magnetic leather case on both which acts as an adjustable stand offering multiple configurations and viewing angles.

Both monitors also offer IPS panels at 60Hz with 178-degree viewing angles, metal bodies, and a glossy finish. The LinQ and LinQ Touch are equally as thin, measuring only 0.36-inches, while the LinQ weighs in at 1.35 pounds and the LinQ Touch comes in at 1.7-pounds. Both monitors also feature built-in speakers with a 250-NIT peak brightness.

LinQ Touch is great for what iPadOS could be

With the introduction of iPadOS 13, Apple is making its tablet lineup more robust in the software department. With this comes the hope of being able to hook up the USB-C-enabled iPad Pro to external monitors and get extra functionality out of them. The LinQ Touch is 10-point capacitive, which is similar to how the iPad Pro is designed, allowing for multi-finger input.

However, should you want to use the LinQ Touch with your Mac (or for a better touch experience, Windows), the monitor works great for that, too.

VIOTEK LinQ Touch pricing and availability

Both monitors are available at introductory pricing of $169.99 and $229.99 on Amazon or VIOTEK’s website. After the introductory period, pricing will go up to $189.99 and $249.99 respectively.

I absolutely love the introduction of USB-C monitors to a mobile workflow. I have one in my laptop bag and it’s a must when working on-the-go. I only have to carry one cable when traveling, as the same USB-C cable that charges my iPad and MacBook Pro carries data from my laptop to my monitor. Plus, with USB-C power passthrough, I can charge my laptop and send data to my monitor while only taking up a single USB-C port on my laptop, which is super convenient when I have to use multiple accessories.

