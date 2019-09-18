Enjoy Google WiFi features for $55 with TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Router

Newegg offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Google WiFi Router in blue for $54.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, today you’ll save 32% and bring the price down to match our previous mention and the all-time low. Integration with the Google WiFi suite of networking gear is the biggest selling point for TP-Link’s OnHub router. So whether you’re looking to expand an existing mesh network or try out the system, this is an affordable route to take. It backs that functionality by offering up to 1900 Mbps network speeds alongside dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. More below.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack of varying-length cords starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into a router.

If adopting a mesh network is more your prerogative, upgrade to this $130 Linksys Velop 802.11ac System at $70 off.

TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

