Upgrade to mesh for $130 with this Linksys Velop 802.11ac System at $70 off

Amazon currently offers the Linksys Velop Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for the same price. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, comes within $2 of our previous mention and is the third best price we’ve seen in 2019. Providing up to 3,000-sq. ft. of 802.11ac coverage, this dual band router can dish out a maximum of 1,267Mb/s speeds. Each of the mesh routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 865 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Leave the Linksys ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $90 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with a bonus 500-sq. ft. of coverage. The main trade-off here is that you’re only getting two total Gigabit Ethernet ports, as only the main router has wired connectivity.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Velop with Intelligent Mesh™ technology is an award-winning family mesh Wi-Fi system created to work seamlessly together. Mix and match nodes with different speeds to modify performance or interchange colors to coordinate with your home style. Regardless of shape, size, or wherever your Internet comes in, Velop can be customized to your home, which makes it easy to add more nodes as your home and family expand.

