Govee smart home gear from $13 today at Amazon: Light strips, sensors, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Govee US (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smart home products. While there are several notable deals in the sale, one standout is the Govee 32.8-ft. Waterproof Multi-Color Strip Lights Kit with Remote for $23.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 or so, today’s deal is about 34% off the going rate, a couple bucks under our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. These lights are great for adding ambiance to your home theater, living room or elsewhere. Featuring 20 different colors and an IP65 waterproof rating, you can stick them almost anywhere using the included 3M adhesive. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

More Govee Smart Home Deals:

We also have Anker’s Lumos smart LED light bulb with Alexa and Assistant control for $16 (20% off), $50 off the Philips Hue Color HomeKit Starter Set and a 4-pack of RGB LED smart bulbs for $20 right here.

Govee 33-ft. Multi-Color Strip Lights Kit:

Besides 20 light colors offered on the controller, there are more color changing lights for your choice via DIY. Multiple color changing modes optional: Auto, Flash, Fade, Jump. Upgraded SMD 5050 LEDs bring you a brighter and more vivid lighting experience.

