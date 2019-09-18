If you’ve ever worried about your child’s hearing, then Puro Sound Labs’ brand-new JuniorJams are the perfect solution. Offering “studio-grade wireless headphones”, these cans offer a pre-set 85dB volume limit to allow your kids to enjoy music safely. Plus, a daisy chain feature lets two sets of headphones pair together, allowing siblings to share audio from one source. Keep reading to learn more about Puro Sound Labs JuniorJams.

Nomad Base Station

JuniorJams limit audio to 85dB in both wired and Bluetooth modes

Quite a few things can hurt our hearing without us even realizing it. Even Apple is combatting this with iOS 13 and watchOS 6, allowing you to measure the audio levels around you and be warned if it gets too loud. One such item is listening to audio too loud through headphones or speakers, something I did far too much of when I was younger.

JuniorJams have a hard volume limit of 85dB pre-programmed, making sure that your kids can’t crank the audio up too loud, no matter how they try.

Noise isolation to keep kids focused while on-the-go

If you’ve ever tried to keep children occupied during long car rides, it’s sometimes impossible. JuniorJams offer noise isolation with comfortable ear pads, making sure that your kids only hear what’s coming out of the headphones instead of what’s going on around them. Puro Sound Labs’ used its Balanced Response Curve on JuniorJams, delivering ‘better bass, treble, and vocal clarity’ without the need to make it loud. This allows young ones to easily hear dialogue and action while watching their movies on-the-go.

Plus, with up to 22-hours of battery life per charge, you’ll generally always make it to your destination before these headphones die. Plus, should the battery run out, there’s a simple plug-in alternative that lets you use 3.5mm as a fallback.

Two kids, one audio source

A problem that plagues kids all over (and parents too) is only having one audio source while on trips. Maybe you only have one iPad or only one laptop. Either way, it’s always clunky to try and use multi-port adapters to spilt the audio to two headphones. Puro Sound Labs’ JuniorJams offers a dedicated daisy-chain feature that allows parents to pair two sets of headphones to play the exact same source simultaneously, no extra hardware required. This will be a lifesaver on your next trip, giving you the ability to let your kids watch the same movie in sync without having to pick up any extra parts (that easily get lost).

JuniorJams pricing and availability

You can currently buy Puro Sound Labs’ JuniorJams at Amazon for $49.99 shipped in either pink or blue. It’s already a #1 new-release there, so be sure to pick it up before traveling season hits this fall.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!