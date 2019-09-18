You too can be Iron Man: Marvel Avengers Power Gauntlet now $80.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon currently offers the Marvel Legends Endgame Power Gauntlet for $80.68 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer marks the first notable discount and is the lowest we’ve seen. This scale-model of the the Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame is a perfect collectors item for MCU fans. It features authentic details from the film, articulated fingers, and even sound effects from Tony Stark’s last brawl against the mad-titan Thanos. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

If your MCU collection is running into some sizing constraints with the Power Gauntlet, there’s some smaller ways to rep your Marvel fandom. Add some Avengers swag to your desk instead by picking up the Funko POP! Iron Man figure for under $9. It’s the perfect size to rest next to your MacBook or other workstation accessories.

Don’t forget that Disney is currently taking up to 40% off Marvel and Star Wars merch, and much more.

Marvel Legends Endgame Power Gauntlet features:

Reverse the devastating effect of Thanos’ act against humanity with this Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame gauntlet. Lights and movie-inspired sounds emulate the extraordinary power of the six Infinity Stones, and articulated fingers let you re-create Iron Man’s heroic snap. This Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame gauntlet is on fist-lock position when on display mode for a fierce, powerful image.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!