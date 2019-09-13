Disney’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off Marvel + Star Wars merch, and more

Disney has kicked off an End of Season Sale and is taking an extra 40% off a selection of clothing, toys, and much more. The discount will be automatically applied in cart and free shipping is available on orders over $75 when using code SHIPMAGIC. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, or Mickey Mouse, there’s plenty of items in the sale to choose from. One standout is on the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $53.99. Right now it sells for $134 at Amazon, is the best we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for some additional top picks.

With their favorite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter super hero training in the app, and control their gear with their smart device*, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customize their own hero identity and gear to match.