Disney’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off Marvel + Star Wars merch, and more

Disney has kicked off an End of Season Sale and is taking an extra 40% off a selection of clothing, toys, and much more. The discount will be automatically applied in cart and free shipping is available on orders over $75 when using code SHIPMAGIC. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, or Mickey Mouse, there’s plenty of items in the sale to choose from. One standout is on the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $53.99. Right now it sells for $134 at Amazon, is the best we’ve seen in 2019 and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for some additional top picks.
Other top picks in the sale include:
- LEGO Rey Buildable Figure: $10 (Reg. $17)
- Black Series Rey’s Speeder Set: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Ant-Man and Yellow Jacket Figure Set: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel Legends Ant-Man Helmet: $39 (Reg. $66)
- Force FX Riot Control Baton: $87 (Reg. $145)
- Citizen Mickey Mouse Eco-Drive Watch: $152 (Reg. $253)
- and even more…
littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit features:
With their favorite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter super hero training in the app, and control their gear with their smart device*, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customize their own hero identity and gear to match.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!