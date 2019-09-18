PNY’s Pro Elite 128GB microSD Card hits $25 (Amazon low), 512GB $90, more

Amazon is offering the PNY 128GB Pro Elite microSDXC Card for $24.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. For Switch owners, you may be surprised to find out that Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Odyssey, and Zelda BOTW all fit on less than 30GBs of storage. With such an incredibly low price, this is an excellent and cost-effective way to say goodbye to physical media in favor of digital downloads. If you’re not a gamer, this is still a budget-friendly way to boost storage on a variety of digital cameras, Android devices, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Those looking for a 1TB SD card, have a look at the deal we found yesterday. Continue reading to find other sizes included in this sale.

More PNY microSD cards on sale:

Want to manage data from a computer? Rocketek’s $8 USB-C MicroSD Card Reader will get the job done and supports several operating systems, including iOS, macOS, and Windows. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of its Amazon reviewers.

PNY 128GB PRO Elite microSDXC Card features:

Supreme performance – up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed.

Class 10, U3 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD and burst mode shooting.

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming, computers and more.

Record and transfer high resolution videos, photos, music, files and more.

Includes SD Adapter for compatibility with SDXC host devices

