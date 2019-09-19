Wrap your iPhone X/S in this $8 leather wallet case from Amazon

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics iPhone X/S PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case in various colors from $7.91 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $25, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked on this color all-time. This affordable iPhone X wallet offers enough room for three credit cards, and features a detachable case so you don’t always have to tote around the extra bulk. Magnetic closures ensure that your cards stay in place while on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Save even further by ditching the wallet design for a clear case. This $7 option from MoKo should do the trick in most instances. You’ll miss out on the ability to carry any extra credit cards, but it’s still a sleek option for those that prefer a minimalist approach. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Is your new iPhone arriving tomorrow? Don’t miss this deal on a clear case for the latest devices from Apple.

AmazonBasics iPhone X Leather Wallet features:

  • PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X
  • Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills
  • Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders
  • Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color
  • Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
  • Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet

$8+

