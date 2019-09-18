Spigen’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Ultra Hybrid Case is down to $9.50 (Reg. up to $25)

- Sep. 18th 2019 2:18 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $9.50
0

The official Spigen eBay store is now offering its new Ultra Hybrid Case for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from $9.59 shipped in Crystal Clear or Matte Black. The iPhone 11 Pro Max in black will run you an extra $0.60 or so. These cases just released at $25 direct from Spigen, are down at $12 to $14 on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. The crystal clear model allows you to show-off your phone’s colorways while a TPU bumper will protect the edges, camera array and more. This model also features a raised bezel to keep your precious touchscreen from getting scratched on the table and the like. Ratings are still light on this newly released model, but Spigen’s iPhone cases generally receive great reviews on Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just over $9.50, this is already one of the most affordable iPhone 11 cases out there. One of the only other reputable options we can find at the moment is the Ringke Fusion Clear Case. After you clip the on-page coupon your total will drop to just $8.50 or so. This model comes along with much of the same features as today’s featured deal, just with a slightly lower price tag.

But the iPhone 11 case deals certainly do not stop there. The new Moment Photo Cases are now up to 30% off along with the Supcase options. We also have early price drops from PelicanCaudabe, Pad & Quill and DODOcase. Hit up our massive roundup of available options right here and our Smartphone Accessories deals for even more. 

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case:

  • Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back
  • Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design
  • Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces
  • Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $25 $9.50

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard