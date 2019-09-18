Spigen’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Ultra Hybrid Case is down to $9.50 (Reg. up to $25)

The official Spigen eBay store is now offering its new Ultra Hybrid Case for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from $9.59 shipped in Crystal Clear or Matte Black. The iPhone 11 Pro Max in black will run you an extra $0.60 or so. These cases just released at $25 direct from Spigen, are down at $12 to $14 on Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. The crystal clear model allows you to show-off your phone’s colorways while a TPU bumper will protect the edges, camera array and more. This model also features a raised bezel to keep your precious touchscreen from getting scratched on the table and the like. Ratings are still light on this newly released model, but Spigen’s iPhone cases generally receive great reviews on Amazon. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just over $9.50, this is already one of the most affordable iPhone 11 cases out there. One of the only other reputable options we can find at the moment is the Ringke Fusion Clear Case. After you clip the on-page coupon your total will drop to just $8.50 or so. This model comes along with much of the same features as today’s featured deal, just with a slightly lower price tag.

But the iPhone 11 case deals certainly do not stop there. The new Moment Photo Cases are now up to 30% off along with the Supcase options. We also have early price drops from Pelican, Caudabe, Pad & Quill and DODOcase. Hit up our massive roundup of available options right here and our Smartphone Accessories deals for even more.

Spigen Ultra Hy brid Case :

Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces

Pronounced buttons are easy to feel and press, while large cutouts fit most cables

iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!