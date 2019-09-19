Outfit your new Apple Watch with a $7 sport loop band or three for $15

- Sep. 19th 2019 9:58 am ET

0

ULRIC MAKARIOS (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Sport Loop Apple Watch Bands in all sizes and various colors for $6.79 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $9 each with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Even better, grab your choice of three bands for $15.29, delivering even better savings along the way. This is a great chance to grab a few new bands for Apple Watch Series 5 ahead of its release tomorrow. These nylon bands offer an adjustable design that is perfect for workouts with “dense loops on the skin side which provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for a Nike sport band instead? This model is available in a wide range of styles and all sizes for a bit less than today’s featured deal. Plus, you’re saving quite a bit in comparison to Nike’s official Apple Watch bands.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for even more styles from $5. You’ll find everything from sport loops to leather straps, which are sure to match any wardrobe.

Sport Loop Apple Watch Bands feature:

Made from high-quality nylon material, ensure that no harm and provide soft cushioning on the skin which allows moisture to escape. It’s durable, fashionable and breathes wonderfully. It is perfectly suitable for exercising. The new Sport Loop band has a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. It’s sturdy and easy to put on and take off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
INTENY

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp