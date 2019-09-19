Outfit your new Apple Watch with a $7 sport loop band or three for $15

ULRIC MAKARIOS (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Sport Loop Apple Watch Bands in all sizes and various colors for $6.79 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay $9 each with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Even better, grab your choice of three bands for $15.29, delivering even better savings along the way. This is a great chance to grab a few new bands for Apple Watch Series 5 ahead of its release tomorrow. These nylon bands offer an adjustable design that is perfect for workouts with “dense loops on the skin side which provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for a Nike sport band instead? This model is available in a wide range of styles and all sizes for a bit less than today’s featured deal. Plus, you’re saving quite a bit in comparison to Nike’s official Apple Watch bands.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for even more styles from $5. You’ll find everything from sport loops to leather straps, which are sure to match any wardrobe.

Sport Loop Apple Watch Bands feature:

Made from high-quality nylon material, ensure that no harm and provide soft cushioning on the skin which allows moisture to escape. It’s durable, fashionable and breathes wonderfully. It is perfectly suitable for exercising. The new Sport Loop band has a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. It’s sturdy and easy to put on and take off.

