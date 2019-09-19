Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Swim Out, MLB Manager 2018, more

- Sep. 19th 2019 10:12 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Swim Out, Smash Puck, True Skate, MLB Manager 2018, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Koder Code Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Election Central: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Buttons 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MLB Manager 2018: $1 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: ARvid Augmented Reality: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Doctor Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calorie Counter PRO MyNetDiary: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

