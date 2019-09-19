Today’s Best Game Deals: Atari Classics Switch $20, Yoshi’s Crafted World $47, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Atari Flashback Classics collection for Nintendo Switch at $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $50; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one goes for $40 at Amazon and on the eShop with today’s deal being a solid 50% price drop and one of the best we have ever tracked. This is a really simple way to add 150 Atari classics to your Switch library in a single purchase. From Centipede, Missile Command and Asteroids to those classic Atari sports games, this collection has it all. Head below for deals on titles like Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening pre-orders, Forza Horizon 3, Super Mario Maker 2, and many more.

More game/console deals:

