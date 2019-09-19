Today we are taking a look at some early deals on already inexpensive iPhone 11 cases. Ringke is another one of those brands that offers up some of the better budget-friendly smartphone covers out there. It’s new lineup of iPhone 11 cases is already available on its Amazon storefront ranging from $8 to $13. But we are also now seeing on-page coupons to drop those prices even lower on some models. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Scoring some inexpensive iPhone 11 cases can be smart even if it’s just to keep your precious new handset safe for the first few weeks. Considering we are talking about a sub $10 investment for a $700+ phone, it seems like a good idea to me.

While not all of the new cases from Ringke are discounted right now, they’re already so affordable it’s worth browsing the entire lot. Having said that, you’ll find today’s early discounts via a series of on-page coupons on the models listed below.

One standout here is the Fusion Clear Case. This already inexpensive iPhone 11 cover now has a 15% off on-page coupon sitting on it. That brings your total down to $8.50 Prime shipped. It features a plastic back with a durable TPU bumper to offer as much protection as possible while still letting your iPhone’s color shine through. And, according to Ringke, will not get in the way of Siri and Face ID.

Ringke iPhone 11 Case Deals:

We have seen no shortage of inexpensive iPhone 11 cases thus far. Spigen’s popular options are now available from just $9.50 shipped, Moment’s new Photo Cases are 30% off and you can still use this code to knock up to 20% off the new leather options from Pad & Quill. That’s on top of a massive selection of new covers from loads of your favorite accessory makers right here.

Ringke Fusion Clear Case:

Designed for flawless use of the 6.1″ LCD Retina display & dual-lens rear camera.

Durable PC back cover and TPU bumper offer solid protection for the Aluminum glass back.

Comfortably use Siri and Face ID technology without interference.

Quikcatch built-in lanyard hole allows to attach wrist straps & neck straps.

Compatible with most screen protectors and Ringke Dual Easy Film.

