The Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases are here. Apple unveiled its 2019 lineup yesterday with the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Fortunately, the gorgeous new Pad & Quill covers are already up for pre-order. Best of all, we see some notable discounts on the new covers and our unique code will knock your price down even further. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill iPhone 11 Cases:

Let’s start with the new Aria Luxury iPhone 11 Case. Available for all three models, they are essentially the new flagship Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases. As expected, this is a full-grain American leather case with marine-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching (including the new French hem styling) and only adds “0.28 of an inch to either side” of your new device. Along with an “expanded camera aperture opening,” this case leaves all of the ports buttons fully accessible and is fully compatible with wireless chargers.

The Aria is also a wallet-style case that can carry “5-7 Cards/Cash”. It has a quick-access viewing window for a business or ID card as well and comes with a “satin-finished snap-on interior case” for your phone as well. Expect the usual 25 leather warranty and 3-day money-back guarantee.

The new Aria Luxury iPhone 11/Pro/Max Case is regularly up to $90, but is now starting at $70 as part of an exclusive pre-order sale. And remember to use code PQ16 at checkout to knock an additional 10% off your order. Ships the week of October 6th.

Bella Fino iPhone 11 Update:

Next up for the Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases is the updated Bella Fino. This model has been around for a while and thankfully Pad & Quill decided to keep the legacy going for iPhone 11. It carries even more cards and cash and features the same impressive build quality, warranty and charging compatibility. One new addition to both the Bella Fino and the Aria Luxury iPhone 11 Case above is the new removable/replaceable elastic strap closure. Each of the cases comes with one, but you can also opt to score some extras if you’re looking to switch out for new colors and the like.

The Bella Fino iPhone 11 options are also now $10 off starting from $70. Just be sure to use to code above to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping times vary by color on this one, but it will begin on the week of October 6th.

You’ll find more Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases in our roundup right here along with a long list of other options for Apple’s latest. Not only did it unveil the “world’s smallest” USB-C wall charger but Anker is also offering some notable deals on accessories for iPhone 11 starting from just $11 Prime shipped. And our Smartphone Accessories roundup is another excellent resource here.

Aria Luxury iPhone 11 Case:

