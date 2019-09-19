Columbia’s Web Specials cut up to 60% off fall outerwear from just $16

Columbia takes up to 60% off its web specials with promo code SAVEONDEALS at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up). The men’s Menamins Pass Quilted Vest is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $99, however it’s currently marked down to $39. It features a sherpa interior that promotes warmth and comfort. This vest is perfect for layering during cool weather and its black coloring is versatile. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Warden Lodge Pullover is a perfect piece for fall. It’s available in four beautiful color options and will look great paired with jeans or leggings alike. Score this pullover on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $80.

Our top picks for women include:

