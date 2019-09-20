Anker’s Nebula Mars II Projector drops to lowest price in months at $120 off

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $382.99 shipped. Typically selling for $500, today’s price cut drops it to the lowest we’ve seen in months. It comes within $22 of the Amazon low, as a comparison. Anker’s Nebula Mars II can create an up to 150-inch image, displays content in 720p, and features a four-hour battery life. This portable projector also runs Android, allowing you to easily enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and more without the need of another device. HDMI allows for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Over 190 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $67 instead when clipping the on-page coupon. At just a fraction of the price from our featured deal, you’ll lose out on the higher-capacity battery and 720p image output. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm certainly won’t break the bank.

Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector features:

Experience your favorite content in a whole new light. 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology combine to create a crisp, clear picture. Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass. Make the whole world your screen. With the 1-second autofocus and manual horizontal/vertical (±40°) keystone correction, you get a sharp and stable image—no matter the surface.

