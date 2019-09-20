Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Doom & Destiny, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Doom & Destiny Advanced, Realpolitiks Mobile, Where Shadows Slumber, THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Pro 2: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BeatMakerHD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations: $2 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Koder Code Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Election Central: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Buttons 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MLB Manager 2018: $1 (Reg. $5)

