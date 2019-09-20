Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, Mario + Rabbids $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy has now kicked off a wide ranging Switch game sale and Amazon is starting to match many of the best deals. One standout deal is on LEGO DC Super-Villains for Switch at $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $30 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. It is described as an “expansive open-world experience within the DC universe” where players must create their own Super Villain to play as. But the Switch deals don’t stop there, you’ll find a truck load of them down below including a series of all-time lows.
More game/console deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $16 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Sports Party Switch $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $18 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $35 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13.50 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Neighborville Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Grand Theft Auto V: Online $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Ratchet & Clank $10 (Reg. $20) | Kohl’s
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
