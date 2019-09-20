Bowers & Wilkins just announced four new “cutting-edge” Bluetooth headphones with multiple styles to choose from. There’s the PX7, PX5, PI3, and PI4’s, giving you a mixture of over-ear with noise cancelation, in-ear, and in-ear with noise cancellation. That’s right, the Bowers & Wilkins PI4 are Bluetooth in-ear headphones that offer active noise cancellation and USB-C. Keep reading to find out more about these new cans.

Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in-ear buds offer noise canceling in a small package

If you’re a fan of in-ear headphones, like AirPods, then the Bowers & Wilkins PI4’s will be right at home in your drawer. The PI4’s offer the “security of an in-ear headphone” alongside active noise cancellation. These neckband headphones are said to offer some of the best sound quality out of a pair of in-ear buds alongside some great additional features. It uses USB-C to charge, providing up to 10 hours of battery life. Plus, a quick 15-minute charge will give you three hours of listening time. The earpieces clip together when not in use with magnets. This action also pauses (and unpauses) your music, depending on if the buds are clipped together or not.

The Bowers & Wilkins PI4 will be available in January 2020 for $299.99

Bowers & Wilkins also announced the PI3’s, which offer many of the same great features as the PI4’s above, but without active noise canceling. You’ll also take a slight hit on battery here, with a maximum of eight hours in a single charge. Notably, plugging in for 15 minutes gives you an additional two hours. However, the PI3’s are about $100 under the price of the PI4’s above, so if you can sacrifice two hours of battery life and active noise cancellation, you can save quite a bit of cash.

The Bowers & Wilkins PI3 will be available in October 2019 for $199.99

Get the best experience with Bowers & Wilkins PX5 and PX7 active noise-canceling over-ear headphones

If you’re wanting the best overall experience in active noise-canceling headphones, then the new Bowers & Wilkins PX5 and PX7 cans will become your go-to. Let’s start with the updated PX7’s. This is Bowers & Wilkins’ “most premium model”. It offers true over-ear cups that offer an “immersive soundstage and most complete noise cancellation.” Backed with fast USB-C charging, you’ll get up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Plus, a quick 15-minute plugin will net you another 5 hours of listening time. There are even proximity sensors built into both eat cups, pausing your music when removed and resuming when you place it back on your head.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 will be available in October 2019 for $399.99

If battery life isn’t king in your book, and portability is, that’s where the PX5’s come into play. Offering a smaller, lighter on-ear design, the PX5’s still allow you to “hear the world around you to stay safe and aware”, while offering “customizable Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology” that blocks out any unwanted noise.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX5’s bring about 25 hours of battery life, with a 15-minute charge netting you an additional 3 hours of listening time. Plus, with six different microphones, these headphones allow you to make “crystal clear phone calls” while hearing your voice easily, allowing you to speak naturally.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX5 will be available in October 2019 for $299.99

