Amazon offers annual magazine subscriptions for Kindle starting under $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of annual digital magazine subscriptions on Kindle from $3.75. Readers have plenty of options to choose from, with popular magazines like Wired, Vanity Fair, Bon Appétit, and more. Digital subscriptions like in today’s sale normally sell for around $20 or so, with the various offers saving you upwards of 80%. Ratings are solid across the board for all of today’s discounted options. Shop the entire sale right here.

If print magazines are more your style, be sure to swing by DiscountMags’ sale. It’s offering a variety of annual subscriptions for under $5, all of which get mailed to your door for free.

Vanity Fair synopsis:

From entertainment to world affairs, business to style, design to society, Vanity Fair is a cultural catalyst, inspiring and driving the national conversation. Now the magazine has redefined storytelling for the Digital Age, bringing its high-profile interviews, stunning photography, and thought-provoking features to your device in a whole new way.

