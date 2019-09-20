Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Wired, GQ, Arch Digest, Men’s Health, more

This weekend’s DiscountMags sale is in full swing. We are seeing a load of the most popular titles down at $4.80 per year including Wired, Popular Science, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Architectural Digest, GQ and many more. Anytime these titles drop to $5 per year it is notable, never mind $4.80. Head below for all the details.

It’s hard to go wrong with this weekend’s sale. Any of the aforementioned titles are a great buy at $4.80 per year with free delivery every month. For example, while Wired is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon with auto-renewals, it regularly fetches closer to $25. Today’s DiscountMags offer (which never includes auto-renewals) is the current best price to jump in for the first time or to renew your sub at a discount.

Some particular standouts here beyond Wired are Men’s Health and Architectural Digest. Very rarely do we see these two drop down to $5. So at $4.80, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look. And lastly, while the Road & Track deal in the weekend sale is quite notable for a single year, you can grab a 4-year subscription for significantly less right here.

As always, shipping is free at DiscountMags every month and it will never auto-renew your subscription or charge sales tax. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

