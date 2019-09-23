Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Money Pro Personal Finance, Cosmic-Watch, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Money Pro: Personal Finance, Swackett, Cosmic-Watch, Bronze Age, Pavilion: Touch Edition, Amelia, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Swackett: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Abzorb: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Cosmic-Watch: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Amelia – Story Book for Kids: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: GA1: An Assassin in Orlandes: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: GA2: The Siege of the Necromancer: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: BeatMakerHD: $8 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations: $2 (Reg. $3)
